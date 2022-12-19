The Followers Have Spoken, Twitter Poll Dropped By Elon Musk Wants Him To Him To Step Down

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The people have spoken. They want Elon Musk to step down.

Over the weekend, Elon Musk’s Twitter continued to be the trainwreck it is. The seemingly dying platform announced a dumb policy change forbidding users to plug their other accounts on other social media platforms and using options like Linktree or risk account deletion.

After tremendous backlash from Twitter users, including Twitter’s former owner Jack Dorsey, the platform did an about-face on the rule.

Musk, who was at the 2022 World Cup Final between Argentina and France, chilling with other supervillains, oops, we mean dignitaries and rich folks, including disgraced former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, decided to gauge Twitter’s interest in the job he is doing so far as Chief Twit.

Twitter resoundingly told him he sucks and wants him to step down, and as per the tweet read, he is supposed to “abide by the results” of the poll.

Over 17 million people voted, with 57.5% saying YES he should step down, more than half, and 42.5% (probably all of Donald Trump’s base) saying no.

Will Elon Musk Abide By The Twitter Poll’s Results?

Since the poll closed, Musk hasn’t said whether he would abide by the results letting off a series of cryptic tweets. In one tweet, he said, “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it.” In another, he wrote, “Those who want power are the ones who least deserve it.”

Musk, in the past, has used Twitter polls to dictate his decision-making when running Twitter. He used the option to decide whether to restore the accounts of reporters he unfairly suspended and abided by its results.

We hope he keeps that same energy with this poll because he has no clue what he is doing as Twitter’s current owner.

—

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty