HHW Gaming Presents: Holiday Gaming Gift Guide 2022

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Your Christmas shopping should be winding down and, in some cases going down to the wire. Everyone is almost taken care of, as far as gift-wise, except for the gamer in your life. So what do you get a gamer? Don’t worry. We’re here to help you out.

Gamers usually have it all already, making it hard to shop for them sometimes. Christmas is always the perfect time to bless that special person in your life who enjoys picking up the sticks with a video game treat they weren’t expecting or with that one gift they always wanted.

If you need some hints, here are a few items that can make you the hero this holiday season.

You Can’t Go Wrong With A Secret Lab Gaming Chair

One thing every gamer needs is a high-quality gaming chair. Outside of tense moments forcing them to stand up to concentrate, gamers sit on their butts, and comfort is essential.

Right now, Secret Lab offers a selection of gaming chairs at different prices on the company website. For some chairs, you can save up to $250, which is huge due to how good, and pricey the chairs are.

Skullcandy PLYR Gaming Headset

Skullcandy, the company most notable for its selection of affordable but still premium headphones, has returned to the gaming space.

This year the audio brand announced three gaming headsets the SLYR ($59.99), SYLR Pro ($99.99), and PLYR wireless headset ($129.99). We managed to get our hands on the latter; they are a solid offering from the company. You can head to Skullcandy’s website to get a pair.

Custom Xbox Series X Controller

Why stick with the boring black Xbox Series X and S controllers when you can add some flair? You can head to the Xbox Design Lab to create either a regular controller or an elite controller if you’re a baller.

Games, Games, & More Games

Of course, if they’re lucky to have one, every gamer needs games on their new PS5 or Xbox Series X|S consoles. If you’re still doing your gaming on the PS4, Xbox One S, or Nintendo Switch, we won’t leave you with a lump of cole. You can now head to Best Buy to pick up specific titles on sale.

Peep the list of games we think would make great stocking stuffers.

Sonic Frontiers PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One S, and Nintendo Switch ($39.99)

Madden NFL 23 Standard Edition PS5, Xbox Series X ($34.99) PS4, Xbox One S ($29.99)

Just Dance 2023 Edition PS5, Xbox Series X & Nintendo Switch ($29.99)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch ($29.99)

FIFA 23 PS5, Xbox Series X ($34.99) PS4, and Xbox One S ($24.99) Nintendo Switch ($19.99)

Ghostbusters Spirits Unleased PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, and Xbox One S ($39.99)

Gotham Knights PS5, Xbox Series X ($49.99)

NFS Unbound PS5, Xbox Series X ($44.99)

Xbox Game Pass 6 months ($59.99)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months $44.99

For The Gamer On The Go

With games now living in the cloud and Wi-Fi available anywhere, you can stop your gaming sessions on a console and pick them up on your smartphone.

Thankfully, Backbone has controllers you can attach to your smartphones to make that transition seamless. There’s now a PlayStation edition of the BackBone One model and Andriod and iOS options.

You can head to Backbone’s website to scoop one up for $99.99.

Gaming Drip

Let the world know you’re a proud gamer with drip that reps your favorite console or games. Are you team PlayStation? There is a shop for you. Oh, you rock with the green and black? Well, Xbox has you covered.

From hoodies, letterman jackets, hats, socks, and sweaters for you and your controllers (we’re being serious), there are plenty of options for you to choose from.

We hope you got some ideas from our guide, but don’t be afraid to scour the web because there are plenty of deals and other cool gift ideas we may have missed.

Happy Holidays.

*All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.*

—

Photo: AaronAmat / Getty