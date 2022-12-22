Joycelyn Savage Allegedly Gives Birth To First Child With R. Kelly

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The R. Kelly story just got even more bizarre. Joycelyn Savage has allegedly given birth to her first child with the disgraced singer.

As reported by MadameNoire, the social media personality made a big announcement last week. On Thursday, Dec. 8 she gave birth to her daughter Ava Lee Kelly. On her Instagram post reveal she wrote “My baby girl Ava when you were born , my whole world shined so bright. I knew that it was no longer about me anymore it was about us . Though the world is cold , I promise to always protect you . I am so happy to be your mother & you bring me so much joy . 12.08.22 🎀💕”.

Earlier this year, Savage announced that she was pregnant with the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer’s child. Initially the Pied Piper’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, dismissed the claims. “There is no truth to reports that Joy is releasing a tell-all memoir and she is certainly not pregnant with R Kelly’s child. People are just insane. Carry on,” she tweeted.

Jocelyn would go on to detail how the baby came to be in her book Love and Joy of Robert. “His lawyer didn’t know that prior to him going to jail, Robert and I were doing IVF because at the time I was told I couldn’t have a baby,” she wrote. “When he got sent to prison, we paused on it and I had them freeze my eggs until I was ready.”

To hear Savage tell it, Bonjean wanted her to abort the child. “Once his lawyer did find out, she wanted me to have an abortion because she didn’t feel that now was the time for me to have a child following the 30-year sentence” she explained. “Me and Robert wanted to have a child for a long time. He is very happy about it, his lawyer isn’t. Once I told her I was keeping my baby, she didn’t want me to announce but I wanted to share the news. I’ve always been there for him even before this new lawyer came into the picture.”

In recent R. Kelly news, his legal team confirmed that the I Admit It project was pieced together by thieves who allegedly stole a large chunk of his unreleased music. You can read about it here.

Photo: Source: Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty