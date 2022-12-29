Philandering ‘GMA3’ Host T. J. Holmes Files For Divorce From His Wife Marilee Fiebig

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

T.J. Holmes, whose public affair with his fellow GMA3 host Amy Robach had Twitter talking, is finalizing his divorce from his second wife.

Spotted on Page Six, philandering journalist T.J. Holmes was spotted Wednesday, Dec. 29 in New York City fresh off from filing divorce papers officially ending his 13-year marriage to Marilee Fiebig.

Holmes, 45, and Fiebig, also 45, jumped the broom in March 2010 and welcomed the birth of their daughter Sabine in January 2013.

The divorce comes after Holmes’ hot affair with his co-host Amy Robach was made public after photos of them in 4K engaging in couple-like behavior hit Twitter timelines.

Sources close to the matter told Page Six that even though Fiebig and Holmes were separated for several months, the immigration lawyer was blindsided because the couple was trying to “work things out.”

“She’s devastated. She had no idea,” the informant told Page Six, adding that the two “were just together for T.J.’s birthday [on Aug. 19].”

Upon further investigation, ABC discovered that Holmes also was involved in two other relationships with two other GMA3 staffers, allegedly one of them being married producer Natasha Singh.

As for Robach, they are still going strong. The couple was together at the airport on Christmas day, and she is finalizing her divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue.

He “moved out earlier this summer” from the couple’s home.

Holmes and Robach’s “friendship” became romantic while training for the New York City Half Marathon in March.

Photo: Andrew H. Walker / Getty