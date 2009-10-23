Gucci Mane To Finally Release First Major Label Release: “The State Vs. Radric Davis”

Gucci Mane will finally make his first major label release on December 8 when he unveils The State Vs. Roderic Davis on December8 via So Icey/Asylum/Warner Bros. Records.

After bohoging the southern mixtape circuit over the past few years, his official release will feature production from Polow Da Don, Drumma Boy, Zaytoven, Sean Garrett, Mannie Fresh and others. Confirmed features so far include Usher, Lil Wayne, Soulja Boy and So Icey Entertainment family OJ Da Juiceman and Waka Flocka.

The news comes on the heels of the rapper being named the #6 Hottest MC currently in the game by MTV. The network justifies the decision in stating “no artist this year has effectively merged the underground with the mainstream. He’s broken through in ’09 and shined through the clouds of controversy that have continued to dampen his career.”

Currently all over radio with Mariah Carey, Big Boi and Plies on his certified banger “Wasted,” Gucci Mane has been seemingly everywhere with more than 150 songs on over 40 different mixtapes and albums. Gucci also released three mixtapes last Saturday as part of his Cold War series with DJ Drama, DJ Scream and DJ Holiday.