De La Soul Catalog To Hit Streaming Services In March, At Last

Some good Hip-Hop news at the top of 2023. De La Soul’s catalog of classic music, most of which has been missing from streaming services for years, will finally be available in March.

The group—Dave (fka Trugoy The Dove), Posdnous and Mase—announced on Tuesday (Jan. 3), that their music would be on streamers starting March 2. The date happens to coincide with the alleged anniversary the Long Island Hip-Hop group’s landmark debut album 3 Feet High and Rising.

“The Reservoir and Chrysalis teams have worked with De La Soul, and their record label, AOI, to bring their music to digital streaming services,” said De La in a statement, as reported by Variety. “Reservoir is pleased to share that De La Soul’s first six albums, ‘3 Feet High and Rising’ (1989), ‘De La Soul Is Dead’ (1991), ‘Buhloone Mindstate’ (1993), ‘Stakes Is High’ (1996), ‘Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump’ (2000), and ‘AOI: Bionix’ (2001), will be available to fans everywhere March 3rd, 2023, on the 34th anniversary of the release of their debut album, ‘3 Feet High and Rising.’”

De La Soul’s catalog was largely absent from streaming services due to sample clearance issues. However, in 2021, their catalog on Tommy Boy Records was acquired by Reservoir Media, which has been at work to finally make De La’s music available on services like Spotify and Amazon Music. But that took longer than expected with initial reports saying the music would land back in November 2021.

