Drake Posts IG Video That Appears To Show Him Being Arrested By Police In Sweden

”Swedish jail cell, smellin’ like some Carby Musk.” These are lyrics that Drake rapped in “Middle of the Ocean” from his joint album with 21 Savage, Her Loss.

Well now, it appears that Drake is confirming rumors that he did get arrested on charges involving marijuana possession while performing at a club in Sweden—which his team has repeatedly denied, according to Complex—by posting footage of his alleged arrest on social media.

From Complex:

Back in July, Drake was rumored to be arrested on marijuana-related charges while partying in a Swedish club. However, his team has denied any news of him being arrested despite a hashtag #FreeDrake that went viral.

The ever-elusive Drake kind’ve confirmed his arrest (or detained) when he posted a series of photos documenting his Sweden trip. One of the photos was a handout you receive from Swedish authorities when you may committed a crime. “Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained” from Polisen.

The video shows Drake from behind while he’s being led away in handcuffs by police. Someone off-camera can be heard asking, “Who’s in charge here?”

It’s unclear how long Drake was detained in Sweden or if he ever faced any official charges, but it does appear Drizzy is showing us evidence that he’s not just in the booth making things up. At least not in this instance.