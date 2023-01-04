Waka Flocka Flame Talks YSL & TakeOff With Shannon Sharpe

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Waka Flocka Flame opens up about the shooting death of TakeOff as well as his thoughts on YSL in an interview with Shannon Sharpe.

The veteran rapper sat down as a guest on the latest episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast hosted by the former National Football League Hall of Famer and spoke about his career and success. The conversation soon turned to the allegations of Gunna accepting a plea deal to be released from jail in relation to the case of racketeering brought against Young Thug and his YSL crew.

“We see Gunna is gonna get released, he pled to racketeering, gang charges. People say he snitched,” Sharpe began. That led Waka to shrug his shoulders and respond, “I don’t know.” Sharpe said, “but you know the feds” to which the Flockaveli rapper said, “I know of ’em.” He continued to talk about Young Thug and Gunna: “God bless their situation, man. I hope they learn from it. I hope they’ll be bigger and better people for it.”

The talk soon pivoted at the 35-minute mark to Sharpe asking Waka Flocka Flame about the rise in rap-related murders within the past few years. He mentioned several artists before mentioning Takeoff, the beloved member of the Migos group who was shot and killed outside of a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas last November.

“I can’t tell you why, and I never want to speak on nobody’s death, but I could tell you this: when God blesses you, you have to change your ways, you have to evolve — you have to,” Flocka stated. “I could just say wrong place, wrong time for these guys.”

Sharpe swiftly responded, “So, in other words, once you ascend to a certain level, you gotta leave that alone,” referencing the argument over the dice game Quavo was involved in which led to the shooting that claimed Takeoff’s life. “Oh yeah, I don’t roll dice,” Waka stated. “With all respect, why would I roll dice with somebody that ain’t in my tax bracket? It’s liable that some shit could happen.”

Check out the entire interview below.