Elon Musk’s Twitter Will Relax Ban On Political Ads

Elon Musk continues to make Twitter unbearable and annoying to use.

Twitter will begin relaxing its ban on political ads, a policy it has upheld for a long time, the company announced Tuesday, Jan. 3.

“We believe that cause-based advertising can facilitate public conversation around important topics,” the company tweeted. “Moving forward, we will align our advertising policy with that of TV and other media outlets.”

What that now means is that lobby groups and elected officials will once again be able to flood your feeds with political ads. Twitter banned the practice in 2019, before Musk, unfortunately, took over the country.

The 2019 policy insists candidates earn political influence and do not buy it, gaining support by going on the campaign trail and genuinely gaining interest in what they had to say instead of dumping money into the platform to push their messaging.

Upon taking over Twitter, Elon Musk said his mission was to loosen the rules on what could be shared on Twitter.

So far, he has successfully unbanned problematic accounts belonging to white supremacists and sexist trolls.

At the same time, Musk has also been successful in scaring away companies using advertising dollars on the platform in fears their ads will be alongside controversial tweets.

Because of that, the company’s revenue has significantly fallen.

Twitter hopes the return of what it calls “cause-based advertising” will bring in more revenue and attract advertising.

Republicans and Democrats did not care for the policy and felt the policy affects political campaigns while blocking advocacy organizations from getting out important messaging.

It has been nothing but bad news about the social media platform since Elon Musk has taken over.

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty