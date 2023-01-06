Herschel Walker Campaign Staffer Accuses Matt Schlapp Of Sexual Assault

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Herschel Walker endured several jabs at his intelligence, fitness for office, and character during his Senate campaign run. It has now come out that a member of his campaign staff is accusing a notable Republican Party activist of sexually assaulting him.

The Daily Beast exclusively reports that American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp allegedly groped the crotch of a male staffer in Walker’s camp this past fall. The unnamed staffer says that Schlapp, who is the lead organizer for the powerful Conservative Political Action Conference, committed the alleged act while driving.

The staffer said the incident occurred the night of Oct. 19, when Schlapp, chair of the American Conservative Union and lead organizer for the influential Conservative Political Action Conference, “groped” and “fondled” his crotch in his car against his will after buying him drinks at two different bars.

The staffer described Schlapp, who had traveled to Georgia for a Walker campaign event, as inappropriately and repeatedly intruding into his personal space at the bars. He said he was also keenly aware of his “power dynamic” with Schlapp, widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in national conservative politics.

Walker’s failed bid for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat revealed the incredible lengths conservative pundits and voters would go to ensure a win for their candidate. Despite several unsavory news items that came out during Walker’s campaign run, the former football star still enjoyed high levels of support from the Republican Party base.

Schlapp, via his attorney, is denying the charge and threatened a legal response to what their side framed as a hit piece.

Read the rest of The Daily Beast‘s report here.

Photo: Alex Wong / Getty