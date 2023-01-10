Kang Has Arrived: Peep The Latest Trailer To ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

From The Eternals to Thor: Love and Thunder, the last few films from Marvel’s Phase 4 left much to be desired (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was solid though). Now that Phase 5 will get into full swing with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, can Marvel make MCU films great again?

On Monday night (Jan. 9), Marvel Studios released the latest trailer for the highly anticipated threequel to Ant-Man and it’s looking like it’s going to be a helluva time for MCU fans who’ve been disappointed with their aforementioned projects. Serving as a stepping stone for the forthcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Quantumania finds Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), and their family trapped in a Quantum Realm where they meet Kang The Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Kang enlists the help of the heroes to break free from the dimension that’s held him prisoner for God knows how long.

With the ability to control time, Kang promises to return Ant-Man the five years he lost while he was stuck in the Quantum Realm during the “blip” that came after Thanos snapped away half of all life in the universe in Avengers: Infinity War. Cutting a deal with the devil, Ant-Man ultimately finds himself fighting for his life and the MCU reality after Kang turns on him and has the Avenger looking overmatched and overwhelmed in a world he has no help in.

Filled with astonishing visuals, action scenes and our first official look at MODOK in all his MCU glory, the trailer to Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania promises a helluva big screen debut for Kang The Conqueror as he becomes the next big baddy to threaten the MCU.

Check out the trailer to Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania below and let us know if you’ll be running to the theaters when it premiers Feb. 17 in the comments section below.