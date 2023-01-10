Max B “Lemonade,” E-40, Trae Tha Truth, O.T. Genasis, Mozzy & $tupid Young “Slidin Remix” & More | Daily Visuals 1.10.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Max B’s been doing a bid for the past 12 years and with word that he might finally be touching home in 2023, his right-hand man, French Montana continues to do what he can to keep B’s name ringing bells in the streets, and today he keeps that grind going.

Dropping a new visual for Max B’s “Lemonade,” the OG Wave Gawd kicks his rhymes to his fans through a prison video call while stock footage of Max during his younger days fills out the rest of the video. Max ‘bout to make it a hot summer in ’23.

Out on the West Coast, cars are doing donuts and masked men look ready to ride for their OGs as E-40, Trae Tha Truth, O.T. Genasis, Mozzy and $tupid Young get it crackin’ on the streets of LA in their clip to “Slidin Remix.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Key Glock, B-Lovee and more.

MAX B – “LEMONADE”

E-40, TRAE THA TRUTH, O.T. GENASIS, MOZZY & $TUPID YOUNG – “SLIDIN REMIX”

KEY GLOCK – “SPIKE LEE”

B-LOVEE – “ACTIVE”

DUKE DEUCE FT. ATM RICHBABY – “BUCK THE SYSTEM”

STANWILL & BABYTRON – “LAST FOREVER”

ERICA BANKS – “IT’S GOIN DOWN”

SKYZOO & THE OTHER GUYS – “STRAIGHT DROP”