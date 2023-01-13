Damson Idris Confirms Dating Lori Harvey In Cuddly New Pics

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The sixth and final season of Snowfall will return to FX on February 22 at 10 p.m. But, before Franklin Saint returns to the small screen–actor Damson Idris has broken the internet with pictures that seem to confirm that he is dating socialite and beauty entrepreneur–Lori Harvey.

The photos were featured in the actor’s Instagram story and show one of the two cuddling with Idris kissing Harvey who is smiling. A second photo is of Harvey on what appears to be the set of Snowfall–according to Bossip.

The photos coincide with Harvey’s 26th birthday, January 13th. She also shared the same photos in her IG story.

Harvey, who was recently featured on the cover of Essence Magazine, is the Founder and CEO of SKN by LH–a skincare line that features a five-step beauty regimen. Harvey had previously been linked to actor Michael B. Jordan. The hot couple dated for over a year before calling it quits.

In her Essence feature, she shared, “I know my worth, and I know my value. I’m not going to compromise that, or settle, or accept anything less than what I know I deserve,” she shared of her self-worth and not settling in a relationship. “That’s where I’m at in my life right now. I’m not compromising my peace and happiness for anything or anybody.”

The release of the new photos of Harvey and Idris have elicited mixed responses on social media.

The comments weren’t all great. There was definitely some shade, even by some celebs who were quickly reminded of their past comments.