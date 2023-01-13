Black Twitter Drags Tory Lanez After Smiley Face Mugshot Goes Viral

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Nothing quite says, “yeah, I’m guilty AF” like when a convicted criminal’s mugshot is indistinguishable from a high school yearbook photo.

As you all know, Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot, and now his mugshot has recently been released and is currently being dragged up and down Black Twitter for looking like a stock photo used for Devry University ads.

If Lanez ever gets out of prison, he can use his mugshot as a headshot when he auditions to play Ron Johnson in the A Different World remake.

Tory Lanez’s mugshot is what you get when you order “Prison Bae” on Wish.

This mugshot just tried to sell me a stolen gold chain for a buck-fiddy.

I blame Jay-Z and Roc Nation for this display of photographic wickedness.

Lanez needs to stop playin’ like that’s him in this mugshot. We know Stephan Urkel when we see him. (That one was for the ’90s kids who two years ago were saying, “Who TF is Tory Lanez?”)

OK, now that I’ve got you all warmed up, here are some of our favorite Black Twitter reactions to Lanez’s mugshot.

Honestly, this would be far less funny if Lanez wasn’t being held accountable for his violent actions. But since he is, it’s probably OK to laugh at this GAP diversity day-a** mugshot photo. We’ll see if he keeps that same energy when he appears in court for sentencing.