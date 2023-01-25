Run-D.M.C. Is Done After Final MSG Performance & Doc Filming, Says D.M.C.

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Run-D.M.C. earned their place as one of Hip-Hop’s greatest groups but it appears that the surviving pair is calling it quits this year. D.M.C. shared in an interview that he and Run are in the midst of recording a documentary capturing their final moments as a group, which will conclude with a concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Run-D.M.C. began as a trio with Joseph “Run” Simmons, Daryl “D.M.C.” McDaniels, and Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell. After the tragic shooting death of Jam Master Jay in 2002, the group disbanded with several reunion moments dispersed throughout.

In an interview with Rock The Bells, D.M.C. explains that while he maintains a friendship with Run, it’s time to move on beyond the Run-D.M.C. moniker and perhaps move into other arenas as separate entities.

From Rock The Bells:

In a recent interview with ROCK THE BELLS, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels emphatically stated: “Run-D.M.C. is over. The only way Run-D.M.C. gets back together is if The Beatles get back together. Can that happen?”

…

“The final show that we are ever going to do is going to be at Madison Square Garden in April,” McDaniels reveals. “It’s going to be the last episode of the documentary we’re doing. Run-D.M.C.’s last show ever. ‘Cause it’s time for Run to go be Paul McCartney and me to be John Lennon. We done did what we could do.”

Later in the chat, D.M.C. emphatically states that the group can’t continue on as a group without Jam Master Jay. Run didn’t offer any additional commentary in the interview.

Details regarding the last show for Run-D.M.C. are certainly forthcoming.

—

Photo: Bob Berg / Getty