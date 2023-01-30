Brandon Smiley, Son Of Rickey Smiley, Has Died

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Brandon Smiley, the son of radio host and stand-up comedian Rickey Smiley, has died. The elder Smiley shared the news via social media but no cause of death was shared.

Smiley, 54, shared the news via his Instagram account in a video clip that was captioned “My Son Passed Away” with the post’s caption asking for warm thoughts for Brandon Smiley’s mother and daughter.

“I lost my oldest son #BrandonSmiley this morning. I’m okay, but please pray for my son’s mother Brenda, his siblings and his daughter Storm,” Smiley said.

Looking over Smiley’s page, he shared images of his children, including a video of Brandon, who was also a comedian like his father.

According to CASSIUS, Brandon appeared on his father’s TV One show Rickey Smiley For Real. Rickey also hosts his Rickey Smiley Morning Show on Radio One. The comedian is survived by his 3-year-old daughter, Storm, his mom Brenda, brother Malik, 21, and sisters D’Essence, 25, Taylor, 22, and Aaryn, 21.

We send our condolences to the entire Smiley family.

Brandon Smiley was 32.

—

Photo: Getty