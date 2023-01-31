MAGA Ye Paid Nick Fuentes $15K From 2020 Campaign

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A newly disclosed financial statement from the 2020 presidential campaign of Ye aka Kanye West shows a hefty sum paid out to white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

According to reports, the committee for the rapper’s 2020 presidential campaign submitted end-of-year financial documents that were required by the Federal Election Commission on Monday (Jan. 30). The filing revealed that the committee paid Fuentes $14,719. The payments were classified as reimbursement for travel expenses.

When contacted by reporters, the 24-year-old confirmed that it was “incurred by myself and the team when I relocated to LA in November to do work for Kanye 2020.” The first payment, which was $9,000, was given on the same date as his trip to Mar-A-Lago with Ye to see former President Donald Trump.

The filing also showed that Ye paid a large amount to Milo Yiannopoulous, the former Breitbart writer and far-right personality. According to the records from the campaign committee, Yiannopoulous was paid $50,000 in total. Almost $10,000 of that amount ($9,955) was for what is described as a “Domain Transfer.” The remainder – $40,000 – was for “Campaign Wrap Up Services” which was paid out to Yiannopoulous in the middle of December before he was fired.

Another noteworthy finding from the documents from the committee reports that Ye received no donations at all in 2022. This contrasts with their disclosure that they still had $228,000 in their funds as last year came to a close.

The news comes as Ye has been relatively quiet on the political front. He detached himself from Fuentes after a media run with shocking moments such as delivering antisemitic comments and defending Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler while appearing with Fuentes on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ show.

His proclivity to run with members of the far-right is still intact, as Ali Alexander is now on the team for his 2024 presidential campaign. Alexander is a rabid election denier and has been implicated for his role in the events leading up to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021.

Photo: Ricky Vigil M / Getty