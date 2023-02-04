Omega Psi Phi Ditches Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Three of the five Black Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols have been given the boot by the Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

“A few days ago, on behalf of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, we joined with all other caring, thoughtful, decent, and fair-minded people in America and around the world in extending our deepest sympathy to the family of Tyre Nichols,” the fraternity wrote in a statement dated January 31. “We have since learned that three of the former Memphis police officers involved in the horrific incident were members of our organization. That is devastating! Effective immediately, the Fraternity has revoked the membership of the three former Memphis police officers and all related privileges they may have enjoyed as members of our Fraternity.”

Omega Psi Phi also referenced a statement posted to its website two days prior to its most recent announcement in which the fraternity called Nichols’ violent treatment “unacceptable,” declared that its members “expect law enforcement officers to protect life and serve our communities with the highest regard for safety and humanity,” and characterized the behavior of the Memphis officers as “the complete opposite.”

The statement released Tuesday doesn’t specifically identify the three former officers who are no longer welcome members of the fraternity, but one should expect that all five ex-cops will find themselves unwanted around all Black frats, cookouts, house parties or any other events reserved for skinfolk who are still largely recognized as kinfolk.

Basically, the Black community isn’t interested in seeing any of them unless they’re behind bars wearing a convicted prison inmate jumpsuit.