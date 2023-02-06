Quavo Pays Homage To Takeoff At Last Night’s Grammy Awards

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been months since the tragic and shocking death of beloved Migos member, Takeoff. And during last night’s Memoriam segment of the Grammy Awards, his uncle Quavo paid tribute to his nephew in a moving performance that will not be forgotten.

Sporting a half-mask on his face and bringing along Takeoff’s diamond-encrusted chain, Quavo took to the stage with Maverick City Music and performed his touching tribute song “Without You.” He was later joined on stage by two choir singers who performed a rendition of the Wiz Khalifa and Chalie Puth hit song, “See You Again.” With pictures of Takeoff and the Migos crew shown on the big screen behind him, Quavo put forth a moving performance that left Hip-Hoppers in their feelings and feeling the pain through Quavo’s black mask.

Lord knows how hard it must’ve been for Quavo to hold it together for this last night.

The performance marks the first time that Quavo’s made a public appearance since his nephew’s tragic murder on Halloween night last year. Since then, a man has been arrested in connection with Takeoff’s murder though he’s since been released on a million dollar bond.

Check out Quavo’s tribute below and let us know your thoughts on the performance in the comments section below.