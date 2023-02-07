‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is The Most Watched Marvel Film On Disney+

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

We knew that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would do big numbers once it hit Disney+’s streaming platform, and estimates are showing that the Ryan Coogler directed film is crushing all expectations in its first few days already.

Deadline is reporting that Wakanda Forever has taken the streaming app by storm and upon its release has already become Disney+’s most watched Marvel premier based on the hours its been streamed in its first five days. Having already racked up an amazing $842.3 million at the box office since it’s premier this past November, one would think that it would’ve had a modest premier on Disney+, but nope. The film hit the streaming platform running and we couldn’t be happier to hear the news.

That’s a notable number, tracking 400% ahead of the same frame for Black Adam‘s 1.5M draw on HBO Max, the same as Disney/Marvel Studio’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and just under that of Thor: Love and Thunder (2.2M).

Of the above movies, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever over-indexed by the highest margin among Black households (+44%), Hispanic households (+27%), and adults 20-24 Gen Z households (+9%).

The takeaway in all of this: windows work. Juxtapose this with the theatrical day-and-date numbers of Disney’s Labor Day 2020 launch of Mulan (1.12M), Disney/Marvel’s Black Widow in July 2021 (1.1M weekend per Samba) and Jungle Cruise (777,000) — granted, they were both available on an extra pay-tier on Disney+.

Y’all knew that Black and Latino households would be streaming this movie the most given the whole cultural aspects of the film. It’s not every day we get to see a film centered around Black royalty introducing Aztec mythology and Mesoamerican culture to a cinematic universe. We loved every minute of it.

Said Cole Strain, VP Measurement at Samba TV, “Just as it smashed box office records last year, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made a splash in its debut on Disney+ as 2.1 million U.S. households streamed the much-anticipated sequel to the iconic film featuring a star-studded cast.”

“Black households were more likely to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever than other recent superhero franchises, including Batman, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Adam. There was a significant over-index of 44% against the average U.S. household among Black households based on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever viewership in the first five days, surpassing that of the other films. The Black Panther sequel also caught fire with younger audiences, including Gen Z households who were nearly 10% more likely to tune in compared to the average household,” Strain added.

It will be interesting to see if Namor and his mutant Mexican carnales return in Black Panther 3 which is already said to be in the works. We sure hope so.

Have y’all streamed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Let us know in the comments section below.