Blue Ivy Carter Already Making Billboard History, Beyoncé’s Plush Hospital Room

She’s only days old, but Blue Ivy Carter is already making music history. Billboard reports that Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s new daughter is the youngest person to ever make the charts. Blue Ivy is featured on “Glory” (credited as “B.I.C.”), a song Hov released in honor of her births. “Glory” enters the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart at #74.

Meanwhile, just before Blue Ivy came into this world, and Jay-Z recorded her first cries, Beyoncé was quite comfortable in her hospital room. TMZ reports that Bey was first person to use a tricked out Lenox Hill Hospital room that looked more like a plush hotel suite. The room features four flat screens, a sofa, a small kitchen and other accoutrements.

Hey, it’s not like the Carters couldn’t afford to pull out all the stops.