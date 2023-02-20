The Roots & Live Nation Announce 2023 “Roots Picnic Weekend”, Lauryn Hill & Diddy Headlining

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Roots and Live Nation Urban announced the dates on Monday (Feb. 20) and it is jam-packed with events. The two-day festival proper will once again be held at the Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4).

Arguably the first guest name to grab your attention is Lauryn Hill, who will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of her landmark album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Ms. Hill will be performing the album in its entirety. Also at the top of the bill are Diddy & The Roots, Lil Uzi Vert and Dave Chappelle, who will be performing a stand-up set on Friday, June 2. Chappelle’s comedy set, with the Roots, will kick off the weekend at the Wells Fargo Center.

Related Stories Lauryn Hill Urges California Lawmakers To Pass The FAIR Act In Latest Instagram Post

Other notable acts on deck include Eve returning to the stage during Black Thought’s Live Mixtape set and a State Property Reunion as well as Little Brother, Glorilla, City Girls and DJ Drama. There will also be a “Podcast Stage” that will feature live podcasts from Charlamagne Tha God, Off The Record with DJ Akademiks, Lip Service with Angela Yee, People’s Party with Talib Kweli, Questlove Supreme, and more.

If you’re getting tickets, a fan club presale launches starts Tuesday, February 21 at 12PM ET, while general on-sale ticketing starts on Wednesday, February 22 at 10AM ET. Weekend tickets and VIP packages can be found right here.

Check out the full lineup, so far, below.

Diddy w/ The Roots

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Lil Uzi Vert

Dave Chappelle w/ The Roots

Soulquarians Set featuring Roy Ayers & The Isley Bros

Black Thought Live Mixtape featuring Busta Rhymes & Eve

Ari Lennox

Lucky Daye

City Girls

Maverick City

Syd

Glorilla

DJ Drama

Uncle Waffles

Saucy Santana

DVSN

Kindred The Family Soul

Spinall

State Property Reunion (Freeway, Beanie Siegel, Young Gunz, Peedi Crakk, Oschino & Sparks)

Little Brother

Yussef Dayes Experience

Adam Blackstone w/ Coco Jones & Mary Mary

Baller Alert Presents Go Go: Backyard Band vs Rare Essence

Symba

Fridayy

Mike Phillips

Rocky

Dappa

Akin Inaj & Inutech

PODCAST STAGE:

Charlamagne Tha God

Off The Record with DJ Akademiks

Don’t Call Me White Girl

Lip Service with Angela Yee

Questlove Supreme

People’s Party with Talib Kweli

Pour Minds

Trap Nerds

The Office XIV

Love + Grit