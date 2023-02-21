Megan Fox & Sophia Loyd Shut Down Rumors That Machine Gun Kelly Is Cheating

It seems like ever since actress Megan Fox and recording artist Machine Gun Kelly got engaged, folks all over the drama-net have floated around rumors that the couple has called it quits and are no longer together. Well, apparently, not only have those rumors been false, but Fox has recently resurrected her Instagram account just so she can shoot down fresh rumors about infidelity interrupting her and MGK’s romance.
As previously reported, Fox appears to have recently scrubbed all traces of MGK from her social media accounts and also unfollowed the “Emo Girl” rapper on Instagram. So, naturally, people who pay attention to such things assumed the worst. And of course, it doesn’t help that the rumor mill surrounding their relationship went into overdrive after people began to suspect MGK was involved with his backup guitarist, Sophie Lloyd.
https://twitter.com/sarah_creates_/status/1626359114724147200
According to People, Loyd’s management team issued a statement also denying that she’s the other woman in Fox’s and MGK’s relationship.
“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” her team said. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”
