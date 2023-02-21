Megan Fox & Sophia Loyd Shut Down Rumors That Machine Gun Kelly Is Cheating

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It seems like ever since actress Megan Fox and recording artist Machine Gun Kelly got engaged, folks all over the drama-net have floated around rumors that the couple has called it quits and are no longer together. Well, apparently, not only have those rumors been false, but Fox has recently resurrected her Instagram account just so she can shoot down fresh rumors about infidelity interrupting her and MGK’s romance.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” the Till Death actress wrote. “That includes but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

“While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now,” she continued.S, basically, the Think Like A Dog star is requesting that folks on the internet mind the business that pays them and stop predicting cloudy skies for the couple’s pretty picnic. (*in my best Andre 3000 voice* “but you can’t predict the weather!*) Related Stories The Internets Believe Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are No Longer Dating

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Rumors Fly Amid Tour Drama

HHW Gaming: Machine Gun Kelly, Logan Paul, Rob Van Dam & More Join ‘WWE 2K22’ Roster As previously reported, Fox appears to have recently scrubbed all traces of MGK from her social media accounts and also unfollowed the “Emo Girl” rapper on Instagram. So, naturally, people who pay attention to such things assumed the worst. And of course, it doesn’t help that the rumor mill surrounding their relationship went into overdrive after people began to suspect MGK was involved with his backup guitarist, Sophie Lloyd.

https://twitter.com/sarah_creates_/status/1626359114724147200

According to People, Loyd’s management team issued a statement also denying that she’s the other woman in Fox’s and MGK’s relationship.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” her team said. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”