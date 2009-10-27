Kid Cudi Defends Kanye West

Rumors have been swirling for weeks that Kanye West has been on hiatus trying to recover from the onslaught of negative press he received during that infamous awards ceremony. He was reported to have been in India studying Hindu or near a nervous breakdown in a drug rehabilitation center. As the buzz on his whereabouts begins to calm down, his protégé and G.O.O.D. Music label signee, Kid Cudi, is jumping to his defense. Scott Mescudi shot down rumors of his mentor being incapacitated in a rehab facility to MTV saying,

“Naw man, rehab for what? Being awesome?! We talk every once in a while. Like I said, he’s like a brother to me, I worry just as much as the next person, but when I say Kanye is cool, believe me, Kanye is OK. He’s a strong dude, I mean, we’ve seen him grow from College Dropout to now… the things he’s dealt with, the things he’s been through. He’s a strong dude.”

While Cudi’s busy defending Kanye, he’s also preparing for the “Monster Ball” tour with Lady Gaga. After the “Fame Kills” tour was unexpectedly cut short, Scottie was tapped to serve as the replacement rap act for the eclectic songstress. Cudi and Gaga will tour nationally and internationally in over 20 cities.

The “Monster Ball” tour with Kid Cudi and Lady Gaga kicks off November 27 in Montreal, Canada.