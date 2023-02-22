That’s All?: Nipsey Hussle Murderer Eric Holder Gets 60 Years To Life In Prison

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Justice, for some, is served. Eric Holder has been sentenced to 60 years to life behind bars for the murder of beloved rapper and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle.

Holder had been found guilty of Neighborhood Nip’s slaying (first-degree murder) back in July. The details revealed in court about Holder’s actions during the killing were just heinous.

Reports TMZ:

Remember … Holder gunned down Nipsey in broad daylight back in 2019, and the brutal details were outlined at trial, with prosecutors telling the jury Holder kicked Nipsey in the head after riddling his body with bullets, claiming it was proof the attack was personal.

Deputy District Attorney John McKinney then told the jury Holder told Nipsey, “You’re through,” to which the rapper replied, “You got me.”

As we reported, Holder shot 2 other people while committing Nipsey’s murder … and he was also found guilty of 2 counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter, 2 counts of assault with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Holder has already been blessed with the proper fade by fellow inmates in jail. So, yeah…

Rest in powerful peace Nipsey Hussle.