Quavo “Greatness,” Logic “Lightsabers” & More | Daily Visuals 2.23.23

It’s been a few months since the tragic death of beloved Migos member, Takeoff and while the game is still missing his presence, his uncle Quavo will continue to keep his legacy going through his own work going forward.

Getting back on his grizzly with some new visuals to “Greatness,” Quavo showcases the life he’s living which includes everything from important business meetings to walking red carpets at special events where all the stars of the game come to shine. Rest in Power, Takeoff.

Logic meanwhile continues to churn out new clips on a weekly basis and this time around comes through with one for “Lightsabers” in which he utilizes CGI effects that has him rapping in various environments, rooftops and weird realities.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ace Hood, DC The Don, and more.

QUAVO – “GREATNESS”

LOGIC – “LIGHTSABERS”

ACE HOOD – “PUFFIN ON ZOOTIES”

DC THE DON – “GMFU”

JAY CRITCH – “HANDLE”

BABYFACE RAY & 42 DUGG – “RON ARTEST”

JODY BREEZE – “BATMAN”

SNOOPY DINERO FT. B-LOVEE – “DOWN”

RIO BIANCHI – “HOLDING BACK TEARS”