R. Kelly Gets Additional Year In Prison For Chicago Case

R. Kelly’s legal dilemmas are getting bigger by the week. A judge has added another year to his sentence regarding his Chicago case.

As spotted on Page Six the disgraced singer got some bittersweet news this week. On Thursday (Feb. 23), U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber sentenced R. Kelly to 20 years for three counts of producing child pornography and three counts of enticing a minor into criminal sexual activity.

The terms are that the sentence will run concurrently with the 30 years he is serving now for his New York state charges. In essence, he will have to serve another year after his New York bid is up.

“No matter what I do, Mr. Kelly isn’t going out the door after today,” Leinenweber said. “He’s not going out the door in the next 10 years. He’s not going out the door in the next 20 years.” The Chicago Sun-Times reports Kelly sat there “stone face” as the magistrate read the sentencing. R. Kelly’s lawyer plans to appeal the decision.

Photo: Cook County Department of Corrections