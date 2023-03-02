Sound Engineer For Club Nebula Says Travis Scott’s Punch To The Dome Landed Him In The Hospital, Allegedly

On Wednesday (March 1), Travis Scott made news after allegedly getting into an altercation at club Nebula in New York City. And though his team says the situation was “blown out of proportion,” a sound engineer says Scott did indeed put hands on him.
TMZ is reporting that sound engineer only known as Mark, was on the receiving end of a Travis Scott knuckle sandwich to the head after Scott flipped him off for messing with the volume to his music. Apparently, the punch to the dome was enough to land Mark in the hospital. Speaking to Fox 5 News, Mark says the assault at club Nebula left him with pain from the head down.
Even if Scott doesn’t get charged with any wrongdoing don’t be surprised if Mark files a civil suit at some point.Check out video of the damage Scott allegedly caused. And let us know your thoughts on the situation in the comments section.
