Sway Calloway Announces New Partnership Between POLARIS & Byron Allen’s HBCU GO

Looks like Sway Calloway will be making some major moves to kick off 2023. The Hip-Hop legend just announced that POLARIS (co-founded by Sway, Rahman J. Dukes and Shaheem Reid) will be forming a new partnership with Byron Allen and HBCU GO.

As part of the new business venture, POLARIS will be creating new content for HBCU GO, VOD and AMG properties such as TheGrio, which will revolve around music, culture and naturally the celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary. There will even be an investigative series dedicated to Jam Master Jay. Needless to say, Sway is excited about the new partnership and in a press release expressed his vision for where he wants to go with this venture.

“I am ecstatic to be a part of POLARIS and to be able to put my two decades of work in TV and radio into a network that is 100% Black owned and focused on uplifting voices within our culture,” said Sway Calloway, Co-Founder of POLARIS. “To be able to partner with Byron Allen’s AMG, HBCU GO and TheGrio is huge and I am excited to see the impactful content we create together.”

Count us in.

POLARIS has been making its mark ever since premiering back in 2021 exclusively for VIZIO users. Streaming coverage on everything from the Rolling Loud Festival to celebrating Black History Month, the platform has become a favorite amongst its faithful viewers. Now they’ll be expanding their reach, and that’s something that Rahman J. Dukes and Shaheem Reid very much look forward to.

“Aligning forces with Byron Allen, HBCU Go and the Grio is a tremendous opportunity to craft and curate content that people will look back at years later as cultural landmarks.” said Rahman J. Dukes and Shaheem Reid, co-founders of POLARIS. “This is a vision that spans over two decades and we are excited to see our vision come to fruition.”

Can’t wait to see what they have in store for us when the time comes.

