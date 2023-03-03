Bamboozle Festival Announces Lineup, Rick Ross, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Joey BadA$$ Among Performers

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Bamboozle Festival, celebrating 20 years since its first gathering, is back for 2023 with an all-star lineup that was finalized and announced today. Among the headliners, Rick Ross, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Trippie Red, and Joey BadA$$ among others are named performers.

Bamboozle Festival, originally known as The Bamboozle or the Great Bamboozle, first launched in 2003 and ran until 2012. The festival’s revival for its 20th reunion will take place at Bader Field in Atlantic City, N.J. on the dates between May 5-7. Along with the aforementioned acts, The Acacia Strain, Murda Beatz, Charly Jordan, Coi Leray, and more will rock the stages over the weekend.

The festival will also feature amusement park rides, a B-Boy dance competition with $25,000 as the top cash prize, the Break Contest, which is a local band competition, pro wrestling, art installations, food vendors, and more.

For those looking to learn more about Bamboozle Festival, including purchasing ticket pages, please click here.

—

Photo: Bamboozle Festival