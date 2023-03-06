President Joe Biden Says Voting Rights Still Under Assault

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

President Joe Biden traveled to Selma, Ala. over the weekend for the 58th anniversary of the deadly “Bloody Sunday” incident and declared the fight that began nearly six decades ago is still ongoing. In a speech, President Biden said that the right to vote is still under attack in the United States with the Voting Rights Act facing changes under the conservative-majority Supreme Court.

As the Associated Press and New York Times reports, President Joe Biden spoke to gatherers seated near the Edmund Pettus Bridge, the site of the “Bloody Sunday” event where peaceful demonstrators were assaulted on March 7, 1965, for simply crossing the bridge heading into Montgomery, Ala. Among those harmed that fateful day was the late congressman John Lewis before his vaunted political career took off.

A bill, The John Lewis Voting Rights Act, failed in Congress when the Democratic Party held a slim majority. With the House now controlled by the Republican Party, the bill has little chance of seeing the light of day as a full-on law.

“As I come here in commemoration, not for show, Selma is a reckoning,” Biden said. “The right to vote, the right to vote, to have your vote counted, is the threshold of democracy and liberty. With it, anything’s possible. Without it, without that right, nothing is possible.”

The disturbing images of the Bloody Sunday event still shock the senses as police and townsfolk unleashed violent rage on the marchers simply angling for a right to the democratic process and having their voices count among their fellow countrymen.

President Joe Biden also spoke widely about the state of the economy and also spoke directly to the concerns of local residents still recovering from the destruction of storms that erupted in the area on January 12.

President Biden’s full speech can be read here.

—

Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty