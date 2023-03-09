Snoop Dogg Co-Founder Of Web 3 Live Streaming Platform Shiller

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

At this point, Snoop Dogg has beaten the game and is now just doing financial side missions by dipping his thumb into various ventures outside of his illustrious career as a recording artist. Apparently, the Doggystyle rapper is even an aficionado of things most people don’t have a clue about like the world of web3, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain technology. This brings us to Snoop’s latest launched venture, Shiller.

From Digital Music News:

The app describes itself as a ‘live broadcast platform’ that will combine web3 technology with real-time live-streaming content. Snoop Dogg is a co-founder alongside technology entrepreneur Sam Jones. “Get ready for the web3 live stream revolution,” the announcement post begins. “Say goodbye to middlemen and hello to true creator empowerment with Shiller!”

Snoop Dogg has been striking NFT and web3 adjacent partnerships for well over two years now. In April 2022, Snoop Dogg partnered with the Sandbox metaverse to launch an NFT collection of Snoop Avatars, debuting with the single, “A Hard Working Man.” The rapper also partnered with Yuga Labs, the team behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection. For that partnership, Snoop performed on a metaverse-transformed stage at the MTV Music Awards in August 2022.

Shiller purports to differentiate itself from platforms like Twitch and Tik Tok by using blockchain technology, which “is a method of recording information that makes it impossible or difficult for the system to be changed, hacked or manipulated.” Shiller will also integrate NFTs and web3 so content creators can monetize their streams and cut out “middlemen” platforms like Tik Tok and YouTube.

Good luck to Snoop Dogg and his latest quest into the tech world. This man really does everything, don’t he?