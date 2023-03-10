Shawn Kemp Released From Jail, Lawyer Says Shooting Was Self-Defense

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Shawn Kemp made headlines this week after he was arrested in connection to what was widely reported as a drive-by shooting, prompting many to scratch their heads. According to the retired NBA great’s legal team, Kemp fired his weapon in self-defense and new details are currently emerging.

Shawn Kemp, 53, was arrested near the Tacoma Mall in Tacoma, Wash. on Wednesday (March 8) after reports went wide that two vehicles exchanged gunfire. Details were scant at the time but now more information has come out regarding the shooting incident.

The Associated Press writes that Kemp was released from jail Thursday afternoon without facing charges and the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office says it won’t be bringing any forward.

“We’re grateful they didn’t rush to judgment,” said Seattle criminal defense lawyer Tim Leary, who is representing Kemp, according to the outlet.

W. Scott Boatman, in a separate written statement, added that Kemp’s car was broken into on Tuesday of this week, and among the items stolen was an iPhone that Kemp tracked by location to a car parked near the Tacoma Mall. Kemp approached the car and was met with gunshots then returned fire.

“There was not a drive by shooting as previously reported and Mr. Kemp’s actions were reasonable and legally justified,” Boatman wrote in his note to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski. “Mr. Kemp met with law enforcement at the scene in an attempt to assist in the matter. Mr. Kemp has retained criminal attorneys Aaron Kiviat and Tim Leary to represent him and ensure that he is exonerated of all charges.”

Curiously enough, many online are pointing out how the moment became jokes and meme fodder on social media but Kemp has more than enough support as many saw a rush to judgment after news of the arrest went wide.

Shawn Kemp has yet to make any public statements about the incident.

