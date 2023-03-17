Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, Diddy & 21 Savage “Creepin Remix,” DaBaby ft. Anthony Hamilton “Blank” & More | Daily Visuals 3.17.23

It’s Friday, and what would the beginning of the weekend be without an appearance from, well, The Weeknd? Linking up with some heavy hitters in a new video, the Canadian crooner is here to get everyone off to a good start for the next three days.
Teaming up with Metro Boomin, Diddy and 21 Savage for the visuals to “Creepin Remix,” The Weeknd and company find themselves being spied on by a lovely young lady who uses thermal body cameras, traffic cams and hidden cameras in the studio to keep tabs on all four men. We wouldn’t mind this particular big sister watching us, b. Just sayin’.
DaBaby meanwhile finds out that he’s “the other man” in a one-night affair, and in his clip to “Blank,” learns that Anthony Hamilton doesn’t appreciate infidelity in his home. Run, DaBaby, run!
Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Fat Trel featuring Big Boosie, Ron Suno and more.
METRO BOOMIN, THE WEEKND, DIDDY & 21 SAVAGE – “CREEPIN REMIX”
DABABY FT. ANTHONY HAMILTON – “BLANK”
FAT TREL FT. BIG BOOGIE – “FINSTA”
RON SUNO – “BANG 3M”
MBNEL – “LOVE SONG FOR THE STREETS”
NUGLIFE, VIVA MESCAL & TRIZZ – “FIND MY WAY”
DUECE BIGGALO – “3:16”
YOUNG MIKO – “LISA”
-
Twitter Reacts To Yung Miami's Acting & Lil Meech Earning His Big Nickname In Latest 'BMF' Episode
-
Famous Women Caught With Busted Up Feet [Photos]
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Reveals Affair With The Network's Founder Bob Johnson, Twitter Reacts
-
BET Uncut Is Not Coming Back; Here's Its 15 Wildest Videos Anyway
-
15 Music Stars Who Had Disturbing Relationships With Their Entourages [Photos]
-
Blac Chyna Gets Breast & Butt Reductions, Wants To Be A Better Version of Herself
-
The Tiffany Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Drop Leaves Sneakerheads In Tears
-
Tyga & Avril Lavigne Confirm Relationship With Paris Kiss, Twitter Is Baffled At The Unlikely Couple