Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, Diddy & 21 Savage “Creepin Remix,” DaBaby ft. Anthony Hamilton “Blank” & More | Daily Visuals 3.17.23

It’s Friday, and what would the beginning of the weekend be without an appearance from, well, The Weeknd? Linking up with some heavy hitters in a new video, the Canadian crooner is here to get everyone off to a good start for the next three days.

Teaming up with Metro Boomin, Diddy and 21 Savage for the visuals to “Creepin Remix,” The Weeknd and company find themselves being spied on by a lovely young lady who uses thermal body cameras, traffic cams and hidden cameras in the studio to keep tabs on all four men. We wouldn’t mind this particular big sister watching us, b. Just sayin’.

DaBaby meanwhile finds out that he’s “the other man” in a one-night affair, and in his clip to “Blank,” learns that Anthony Hamilton doesn’t appreciate infidelity in his home. Run, DaBaby, run!

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Fat Trel featuring Big Boosie, Ron Suno and more.

METRO BOOMIN, THE WEEKND, DIDDY & 21 SAVAGE – “CREEPIN REMIX”

DABABY FT. ANTHONY HAMILTON – “BLANK”

FAT TREL FT. BIG BOOGIE – “FINSTA”

RON SUNO – “BANG 3M”

MBNEL – “LOVE SONG FOR THE STREETS”

NUGLIFE, VIVA MESCAL & TRIZZ – “FIND MY WAY”

DUECE BIGGALO – “3:16”

YOUNG MIKO – “LISA”