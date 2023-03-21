HHW Gaming: ‘Dune’ & ‘Doctor Strange’ Writer Jon Spaihts Joins Netflix’s ‘Gears of War’ Adaptation

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

We are one step closer to that long-awaited television adaption of Gears of War.

Variety exclusively reports that Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Jon Spaihts has boarded Netflix’s forthcoming adaptation of the popular Xbox video game, Gears of War.

Spaihts has co-written 2021’s Dune, the upcoming Dune sequel, and Doctor Strange and hopes to deliver another great television adaptation of a video game franchise.

“Gears of War’ is one of the all-time great action games, with vivid characters, a beautifully designed world, and a combat system that drives home the lethality of war and the importance of standing by your squadmates. It wants to be cinema, and I’m thrilled to have the chance to help that happen,” Spaihts told Variety in a statement.

The Netflix film is just one part of the GOW universe it hopes to build after landing a deal with Gears of War developer, The Coalition in November 2022. If all goes as planned, the feature film will come first, with an adult animated series behind it and then potentially spinoff series.

The game centers around human civilization as they fight to survive against a subterranean threat called The Locust Horde. The human race’s last hope lies with a disgraced sergeant, Marcus Fenix, who leads Delta Squad, a ragtag group of soldiers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Jon and the Netflix team to bring ‘Gears of War’ to life,” The Coalition said. “Jon is a master storyteller with a talent for creating epic, science-fiction universes, and he truly loves ‘Gears of War.’ We couldn’t ask for a better partner to honor our franchise and deliver an authentic story to our fans.”

Does This Mean Dave Bautista Is Joining The Project?

This is the most significant development in adapting Gears of War into a film. Before Netflix got on board, New Line Cinema acquired the rights to turn GOW into a film in 2007, before Scott Stuber, now head of original films at Netflix, joined Epic Games as a producer in 2013.

Universal hired F. Scott Frazier to pen an adaption in 2018, but nothing ever came of that.

As far as casting, one name has come up for years, and it’s none other than Dave Bautista, who fans have chosen from the jump to play Marcus Fenix because of the uncanny resemblance.

The former WWE superstar turned actor has even lobbied for the role, and it also helps The Coalition’s release of DLC using Bautista’s likeness in the game.

With Spaihts onboard, it makes all the sense for Bautista to land the role since they worked together on both Dune and Dune: Part Two.

So, with that said, make it happen. Give Bautista the role. Looking at you, Netflix.

Photo: MARK RALSTON / Getty