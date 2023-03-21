Celeb Stylist Law Roach Details “Retiring” And Zendaya’s Reaction

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

One of fashion’s most sought after talents is hanging up his hat. Law Roach has announced his retirement and reveals his reasoning.

As spotted on Buzz Feed News the creative recently revealed he will be stepping down from creating some of your most beloved and respected red carpet looks. Over the last few years Chicago, Illinois native has styled the likes of Ariana Grande, Lewis Hamilton, Bella Hadid, and Celine Dion but is most synonymous for his stellar work with Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman.

On Sunday, March 14 he took to social media to call it quits in a now since deleted post. “My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years,” his caption read which accompanied a visual of a “RETIRED” sign. “If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”

In a statement to Vogue he explained the moment he knew he would be bowing out. “I was riding in the car and I made a decision. I said: ‘You know what, I’ve done everything I wanted to do in this career. I’ve received all the awards, the accolades, I’ve changed people’s lives…And I just feel like, I’ve had enough,’” he explained. “So that Instagram post wasn’t a PR stunt. It was really me giving myself the grace to say: It’s okay. You can do something else.”

Naturally the news quickly viral throughout the fashion industry, and he confirmed Zendaya found out the same way. She immediately called him on the phone. “She said, ‘Girl, I thought we make big decisions together?’” he said. “Of course, she supported me. She said, ‘Do you need me to send you on a vacation? Like, tell me what you’re going through?’” He went on to say she made it clear she was here for him and offered to help him out in anyway possible.

It is not clear Law Roach’s next steps professionally but rest assured the duo is still in tact.

Photo: