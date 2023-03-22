Logic & Joey Bada$$ “Shimmy,” Talib Kweli & Madlib ft. Diani “Air Quotes” & More | Daily Visuals 3.22.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Over the years Logic has proven that he’s always up for a collaboration with anyone who can match his lyrical prowess and/or creativity, so it makes sense that he’s linked up with one of the rap game’s most underrated and overlooked artists of this generation.

For his latest visuals to “Shimmy,” Logic recruits the talents of Brooklyn’s own Joey Bada$$ to join him in the studio where the two men turn up with their teams and get poured up and smoked out while paying homage to the iconic Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

Speaking of lyrical Brooklyn representatives, Talib Kweli is still one of the borough’s most skilled MC’s and for his Madlib and Diani assisted clip to “Air Quotes,” Talib and company use various artistic backdrops to entertain the eye as they drop some sweet rap bars to engage the ear. That wall made up of boomboxes was next level.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ab-Soul, Toosii, and more.

LOGIC FT. JOEY BADA$$ – “SHIMMY”

TALIB KWELI & MADLIB FT. DIANI – “AIR QUOTES”

AB-SOUL – “GOTTA RAP”

TOOSII – “FAVORITE SONG”

ANT BEALE – “HAVE A NICE DAY!”

OJ DA JUICEMAN – “COP A CHICKEN”

BURNA BOY FT. J BALVIN – “ROLLERCOASTER”

THAT MEXICAN OT – “EAST END”

PROF FT. COZZ – “SOUPY”