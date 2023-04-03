Kanye West, ‘Yeezy’ Brand Sued For $275K By Ex-Employee Who Says She Wasn’t Paid Severance

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ye aka Kanye West and his brand Yeezy brand are being sued for nearly 300 racks by a former employee who claims she’s owed as much in severance pay after she was allegedly fired without cause in 2021.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the ex-Yeezy employee in question, Dora Szilagyi, claimed the Donda rapper and producer convinced her to quit her job at Addidas—which ended its partnership with Ye last October—so that she could come work for his brand as Yeezy’s “Director of Product Innovation.” She was hired in June 2021 but by December of that year, she was let go for no discernable reason, her lawsuit claims.

From TMZ:

Dora claims she was promised a $275,000 severance payment if she was fired without cause after September 1, 2021 — but she claims it was never paid to her when she was let go in mid-December 2021.

In the suit, Dora says she doesn’t believe Kanye or his company ever intended to follow through on the severance package, and only dangled it to lure her from Adidas.

If what Szilagyi claims is true, that’s a pretty deplorable way for Ye to mess with someone’s livelihood. It’s one thing for the “Jesus Walks” rapper to fumble his own bag by going full YeDolf and alienating brands through antisemitic and pro-Nazi remarks (which his ex-employees have even accused him of making). But now he’s out here getting folks to quit good jobs to come work for him just to be fired shortly after and denied severance? Again, if it’s true, the plaintiff should get all her coins.

Also, maaaaybe it’s time for people to consider the possibility that Ye is not the employer they want.