Peep The New Trailer To ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

We’re only two months away from finally experiencing Miles Morales’ newest adventure in the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. As we patiently await June 2, 2023, Sony dropped off a new trailer for the film to ensure they get all of our money in roughly eight weeks.

In the new trailer we find that Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is recruited into an army of multiverse Spider-Men and Spider-Women, much to the disapproval of its leader, Miguel O’Hara aka Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Issac). Faced with the unfathomable decision of saving multiple universes or the life of a single loved-one (his dad), Miles finds himself at odds with Latino Spider-Man 2099 and tries to avoid the chancletas that O’Hara attempts to land on him. Luckily, Miles has a Latino mother so he knows how to bob and weave when it comes to those situations.

Now, with O’Hara directing the army of Spider-Men and Women to apprehend the rogue Miles Morales, Spidey from Brooklyn finds himself on the run while trying to save everyone and attempting to stop the villainous The Spot from causing havoc across the Spidey universes.

We. Can’t. Wait.

This promises to be quite the intricate storyline because it will be split into two films: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, which will be followed by Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse (slated to release on March 29, 2024).

Check out the latest trailer for Across The Spider-Verse below, and let us know if you’re as excited as we are about the film in the comments section below.