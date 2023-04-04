Trump Lawyer Claims Indictment Makes Him Like Biggie & Tupac

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A lawyer for former President Donald Trump claims that his recent indictment puts him on par with Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G.

As Trump prepared to arrive in New York City on Monday (April 3rd), Alina Habba appeared on The Benny Show podcast. Host Benny Johnson led into the question by saying that Democrats would “turn him into Tupac” by following through with the indictment, with which Habba agreed. He then asked, “Is Donald Trump prepared to be Tupac?” The attorney replied with a laugh, “Donald Trump IS Tupac. Donald Trump is Biggie Smalls. He’s better than Tupac, I’m east coast, right? So I love Biggie.”

She continued, “Donald Trump is his own brand, and I think he’s everything. This is only gonna boost him, we’ve seen it in the polls. He’s up like, 30 points? If you’re Nikki Haley or any of these other Republican candidates, just stop now. Get behind him, get behind the country, get behind the Constitution.”

The comments didn’t go over well with Set Shakur, the sister of the late rapper. “My brother was measured by his integrity, his principles, and personal and collective responsibility,” she said in a statement to TMZ, calling Habba’s words “blasphemous” and pointing out that Tupac took accountability for his actions. She also remarked that the comments might be a ploy to make a play for his fans.

Habba has become a strong defender of the twice-impeached former president, even getting into a heated back-and-forth with Don Lemon during an appearance on CNN. Trump is set to report to a courthouse in lower Manhattan on Tuesday (April 4th) to turn himself in after being indicted on over 30 counts of business-related fraud stemming from his former lawyer Michael Cohen allegedly paying $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an affair.