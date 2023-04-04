NEMS & Scram Jones ft. Uncle Murda & Dave East “NY Is Killing Me,” Rod Wave “Fight The Feeling” & More | Daily Visuals 4.4.23

For a minute now NEMS has been making a name for himself with his comedic antics on social media and aggressive rap bars on his records. Looking to keep his name buzzing out on these streets, the Brooklynite links up with some fellow New Yorkers who themselves are known to put in that work as well.
Dropping off some new visuals for “NY Is Killing Me,” the Crown Prince of Coney Island welcomes Dave East and Uncle Murda to his side of town to kick it in front of a Crown Fried Chicken and boogie in a bodega because, well, that’s the Brooklyn way.
From hardcore rap to R&B, Rod Wave keeps his heartbroken fans grooving’and movin’ in his clip to “Fight The Feeling” where he takes the stage at a club and sings about a woman going through the struggle to the clubgoers in attendance. Kinda weird dancing to a song about someone else’s pain, but hey, it’s 2023.
Check out the rest of today’s drop including work from Styles P and Bucky, EST Gee, and more.
NEMS & SCRAM JONES FR. UNCLE MURDA & DAVE EAST – “NY IS KILLING ME”
ROD WAVE – “FIGHT THE FEELING”
STYLES P & BUCKY – “PRESSURE”
EST GEE – “DROP TOP”
LIL SNUPE FT. BOOSIE BADAZZ – “MEANT 2 BE”
KENTHEMAN – “MEAN B*TCH”
OZUNA, JUANKA & BRRAY – “LA SINGLE”
STUNNA 4 VEGAS – “HNIC”
