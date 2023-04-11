‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Star’ Roccstar Holds Would-Be Burglar Trying To Rob His Crib

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Thieves should think twice before trying to steal from Roccstar.

TMZ Hip Hop exclusively reports that platinum producer for Chris Brown and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum Roccstar took matters into his own hands when someone tried to rob his crib.

Roccstar told law enforcement that he discovered the robber on his roof after being woken up by an alarm early Monday morning and took care of business.

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

Cops say the platinum-selling Chris Brown producer told officers he was awakened a little past 5:00 AM Monday by an alarm alerting him someone was on the garage roof at his Chatsworth, CA home.

He says he went outside and, at gunpoint, ordered the guy off his roof … but when he came down, an altercation broke out between them.