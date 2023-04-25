The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 Made Its First Public Appearance

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan remixes have quickly become one of the most popular collaborations amongst sneaker aficionados in the game, and after months of speculation we’ve finally gotten our first look at the upcoming AMA x Air Jordan 5.

After breathing new and luxurious life into classic silhouettes like the Air Jordan 2, 3, 4, and 12 (they skipped a few), James Whitner and his team over at A Ma Maniére are giving the Air Jordan 5 the AMA remix treatment. While hosting a “Free Game” session at Harvard’s Business School, Whitner stepped out in a sample pair of the aforementioned silhouette to show everyone what to expect. According to Highsnobiety, the AMA founder wore the unreleased sneakers to the event and truth be told, these joints are pretty dope but don’t stand out as much as the Air Jordan 3 or 4’s they’ve worked on in the past.

The shoes appeared in a relatively stealthy scheme of black with hints of sail and grey — the usual hues from the AMM sneaker color wheel.

From the looks, the AJ5’s signature translucent panel on the suede upper arrives pre-aged, playing on AMM’s vintage feels as exhibited in its past collaborative sneakers. It’s almost like an elderly version of the Metallic 5s and GORE-TEX 5s in my opinion.

Sidenote: We’re still waiting on those black GORE-TEX Air Jordan 5’s to drop in the U.S., Nike. Just sayin’.

No word on when the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5 are supposed to drop, but word is that it’ll more than likely be a holiday 2023 release.

Would you be checking for these joints when they release or will you be passing? Let us know in the comments section below.