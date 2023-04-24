Nelly And Ashanti Spark Romance Rumors, Seen Holding Hands In Vegas

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The rumor mill is swirling after Nelly and Ashanti were spotted holding hands following the boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia, where the two were together ringside, according to Page Six.

While the duo have not confirmed that they are seeing each other again, fans are already celebrating on social media. “Awww. Nelly and Ashanti are back together I’m here for it. They both aged beautifully,” one Twitter user wrote.

Even fellow celebs got into the mix with fellow rapper Bow Wow writing in the comments section of an Instagram post from The Shade Room. “Yo mo! I know we not seeing eye to eye either really but from lil bro to big bro STOP PLAYING AND MARRY THIS WOMAN BRO!” Bow Wow wrote. “You like 50 sit yo old ass down this your queen.”

The couple has been romantically linked on and off since the 2000s, and this isn’t the first time that fans have hoped for a reunion. In December 2022, the pair performed their hit, “Body on Me,” in front of an audience where they were smiling and grinding on each other on stage. Later that month in an interview with Andy Cohen, Ashanti said she was surprised by the positive reaction from fans.

“My reaction was, ‘Wow.’ It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that [us back together],” she said at the time, “What I will say is, we’re in a better place. You know, ’cause before, it was like [mimics fighting]. But we’re cool now. Yeah, we have some conversations, you know. So it’s cool.”

Cohen pushed the subject asking, “But you’re not getting back together?” The singer struggled to find words, simply responding, “I mean, I don’t…”

Fans on Twitter are celebrating the possible reunion with one making comparisons to the rekindled relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, which finally resulted in their marriage more than a decade after they broke up.

One user said that there was one person who really deserves the credit for the reunion.