Shaq Ready To Be Deputized In Cleveland

Cleveland Cavalier’s new center Shaquille O’Neal is already looking to start moonlighting.   Shaqattack has applied to become a special deputy in Cleveland, a position he’s previously held in Arizona, Virginia and Florida.

Shaq’s application is currently in consideration and if approved, he will be able to carry a gun and make arrests but his services will be completely voluntarily.

If accepted, Shaq will undergo 36-hours of police training and have to take the Ohio police exam.

