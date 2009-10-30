Shaq Ready To Be Deputized In Cleveland

Cleveland Cavalier’s new center Shaquille O’Neal is already looking to start moonlighting. Shaqattack has applied to become a special deputy in Cleveland, a position he’s previously held in Arizona, Virginia and Florida.

Shaq’s application is currently in consideration and if approved, he will be able to carry a gun and make arrests but his services will be completely voluntarily.

If accepted, Shaq will undergo 36-hours of police training and have to take the Ohio police exam.