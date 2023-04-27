Millyz “Sentimental,” YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Big Truck” & More | Daily Visuals 4.27.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

While most heads continue to sleep on the skills that

brings out of Boston, the man himself seems hellbent on making his presence felt and keeps on dropping off new work to get word out mouth going out on the streets and his name buzzing.

Coming through with some new visuals to “Sentimental,” Millyz finds himself downing some booze at a bar while reflecting on the various relationships that went sour on him. Apparently one of the women he chose had a thing for tatted up white men in baggy clothes. Must be a Bawsten thing.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again meanwhile keeps on dropping clips from his compound and in “Big Truck” shows off his pretty impressive car collection that may or may never have been driven off his property. Seriously we’ve never seen this man shoot a video outside his home. We ain’t hatin’ tho.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ballout, Bloodie, and more.

MILLYZ – “SENTIMENTAL”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “BIG TRUCK”

BALLOUT – “CAP OR DIE”

BLOODIE – “AHH HAA”

RICO NASTY – “TURN IT UP”

YHUNG T.O. & PHILTHY RICH – “1942”

MONEYSIGN $UEDE – “CAME A LONG WAY”

FUEGO BASE – “HEAVY D”