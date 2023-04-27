Super Saiyan Style: Lee® & Dragon Ball Z Launch First-Ever Capsule Collection

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Dragon Ball Z remains one of the most popular anime and manga series of all time, and the rich lore created by Akira Toriyama has inspired generations of fans since the 1980s. Lee®, an iconic clothing brand that has existed for over 130 years, joined forces with the sprawling Dragon Ball Z universe and launched its first-ever capsule collection featuring shorts, tops, and more.

On Thursday (April 27), the Lee® X Dragon Ball Z capsule collection went on sale in the United States and features a carefully-curated set of pieces that includes unisex graphic tees, unisex drawstring shorts, women’s graphic knit hooded dress, men’s packet front tees, and a men’s graphic camp shirt. The collection features images that will be readily familiar to fans of anime and manga, and they’re designed with retro sensibilities that bring the style of the 1990s and early 2000s together in a seamless fashion.

“A generation of fans were introduced to anime through Dragon Ball Z in the ‘90s, and that same generation grew up wearing Lee®. This capsule takes a fun approach to blend authentic nostalgia with trend. We’re excited to introduce it to fans of yesterday and today,” said Joe Broyles, global vice president of collaborations, Lee®.

Pricing and sizes for the Lee® X Dragon Ball Z capsule collection can be viewed below:

Men’s Graphic Camp Shirt (S-XXL), $70

Men’s Pocket Front Tees (S-XXL), $45

Women’s Graphic Knit Hooded Dress, (XS-XL) $70

Unisex Drawstring Shorts, (XS-XXL) $60

Unisex Graphic Tees (XS – XXL) $35

We’re told that other regions where Lee® is sold will have their own exclusive styles and will be available at Lee.com, Lee.EU, and in the brand’s European and North Carolina retail stores. The collection will also be on sale at Lee® retail locations across Asia.

Photo: Lee®