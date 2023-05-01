Chance the Rapper and Wife Kirsten “All Good” After Dancing Drama

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like Chance the Rapper is getting one more chance.

Fans wondered if the Chicago rapper and his wife Kirsten were on the rocks after the 30-year-old was seen getting grinded on by model Mela Millz during his birthday outing to Carnival in Jamaica late last month.

Millz posted the video on Instagram of herself whining on Chance as he leaned back and slapped her on the butt several times sparking rumors about the “Acid Rap” rapper’s marriage.

However, a rep for Chance told TMZ that he and Kirsten are not on the outs, saying, “Everyone has their moments, but they’re all good.”

The couple has two daughters together and have known each other since childhood. They wed in 2019 in Newport Beach, California.

Corley is the founder and CEO of World of BOBY, a children’s clothing brand. According to the brand’s website, World of BOBY was “born out of the desire to see more representation and inclusivity in the kids’ apparel space.”

She herself fueled some of the breakup rumors when shortly after the incident in Jamaica she posted an excerpt of Maya Angelou’s essay, Home, which reads in part, “Most people don’t grow up. It’s too damn difficult. What happens is most people get older. That’s the truth of it.”

It goes on, “They honor their credit cards, they find parking spaces, they have the nerve to have children, but they don’t grow up. Not really. They get older.”

Corley highlighted one specific section which read, “And you find out what it costs us to love and to lose, to dare and to fail. And maybe even more, to succeed.”

Meanwhile, Chance has been busy with the 10th Anniversary of his debut mixtape, Acid Rap.

Over the next few months, Chance will honor the project through a series of can’t-miss live events, pop-ups, merch drops, and special music releases.

Chance will also headline an Acid Rap Ten Year Anniversary Show on August 19, produced by Live Nation Chicago’s United Center. Rapper and record producer Saba will be the show opener.