Drake’s ‘Views’ Album Is Getting A Merch Drop

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

One of Drake’s most successful albums is being brought back to life in 2023. A merch drop for Views is on the way.

As spotted on Hypebeast, Champagne Papi’s 2016 effort is turning seven years old this week. His fourth studio album spawned hits such as “Controlla,” “Once Dance” and his summer smash singe, “Hotline Bling”. In celebration, the DrakeRelated Instagram account has launched a capsule collection that was announced this week on social media.

“7 years ago today, @champagnepapi dropped his fourth studio album ‘VIEWS.’ The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, marking his sixth consecutive album to achieve this feat, and has been certified 6x Platinum by the RIAA” the caption read. “In celebration of the anniversary, the ‘VIEWS’ embroidered hoodie, sweatpant and vinyl is available now, exclusively on Drake Related.”

The drop includes a beige sweat suit where the hoodie features “VIEWS” in capital letters in brown with embroidered letters on the left chest, and the pants feature “I Pray For Your Well Being Every Day” on the right backside of the pants in a brown script font. Both pieces start at $100 dollars and are available now. You can shop here.