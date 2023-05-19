Charlamagne Tha God Talks Judy Blume On Kevin Hart’s Podcast

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Charlamagne Tha God revealed to Kevin Hart that renowned author Judy Blume was his “ultimate dream interview” recently while on a podcast.

The media personality was a recent guest on the newest episode of the Gold Minds with Kevin Hart podcast series, which is a joint collaboration between SiriusXM and Hart’s media company, Hartbeat. As they spoke, The Breakfast Club host spoke highly of the well-regarded young adult author,

“I just did one [interview] that will be coming out real soon and it was with somebody who absolutely, positively has shaped my life from afar, just being a fan of their work and I cannot wait for that conversation comes out,” Charlamagne began. “I might as well tell you who it is…It’s with Judy Blume!” He explained: “I love Judy Blume because my mom was an English teacher and she would always tell me to read things that don’t pertain to me. So when I would go to the library, I’d see these books with these little white boys and white girls on the front and I’m like, well that’s nothing like my life so I would read all of her work and I fell in love with her.”

Both men also spoke about Charlamagne’s own personal evolution, with Hart and the media personality joking about his time with Wendy Williams beforehand. “How do you personally feel about your progression to this point? Is it surreal to you, or is it expected?” Hart asked. “It’s still surreal. My mother gave me a piece of advice nine, ten years ago that I still hold onto – ‘just be happy you’re making a living.”, Charlamagne responded.

The two also discussed the growth of The Breakfast Club to becoming a significant platform for the culture in recent years, with Hart noting how he would make it a point with his team to ensure that any time he went to New York City, he would be booked on the show. “I can say that I really started to look at you guys like “wow” when I saw how you went into the political stuff,” the comedian said.

The Gold Minds with Kevin Hart podcast is available now on all podcast platforms.